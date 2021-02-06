Build The Best Or Worst Event Ever With Festival Tycoon In 2021

Will you build the next Coachella or the next Fyre Fest? The fate of outdoor concerts is in your hands with Festival Tycoon. From the mind of indie developer Johannes Gäbler, you'll be able to plan out a concert as best you can, attending to everything from the artists, vendors, ticket prices, noise levels, utilities, and more. All while trying to please the customers and not let things get so out of hand that you can't control anything. Will you be able to make the greatest festival that ever happened, or go down as one of the biggest mistakes in music history? The game is set to launch sometime this year but a hard date has yet to be set for it. You can check out more about the game down below.

Festival Tycoon is a music festival management game with additional RTS game play elements. The game is separated into build- and live part. During the build part, the player's tasks include planning the location layout, booking bands with fitting genres, organizing the stage line-up, looking for sponsors, selling tickets or signing broadcast contracts. Besides that, the player can micromanage a lot of different systems to make sure everything is planned perfectly. In the following live part, the visitors arrive at the location and the festival starts. The player must sort out different problems like empty food courts, disputes between visitors or catching vandals and pickpockets. Other tasks include welcoming bands or crowd control. When the festival is over, it's time to start planning for the next season using the earned profit – if there is a profit. Create a festival empire, from humble beginnings in a tiny field you can build your cash flow as well as your reputation with attendees, bands and sponsors to make it to the big time. Or if that sounds like too much work you can craft your very own dream festival across a host of locations with a fun sandbox simulator! Put your bargaining skills and musical taste to the test by hiring a range of bands across the likes of folk, rock and techno. Many of the bands expect special treatment and can leave dramatically if things don't go their way. Place tents, VIP bungalows, glamorous stages, portaloos, festival decorations and more in the optimum formation for guest happiness! Remember to keep the crowds at bay with efficient railings – lest chaos reign. Appease sponsors like banks, record labels and drink companies for grants, but beware, if you don't meet their terms, there will be consequences! Will you opt for easy to please tent-dwellers, or will you attempt to entice high-class VIP guests who pay more but demand a great deal in return? Be wary of your attendees' satisfaction, as unhappy punters are quick to take to social media!