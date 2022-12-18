Builder Simulator Releases New Holiday Update

Live Motion Games and Frozen Way have released a new update for their sim title, Builder Simulator, giving you some holiday cheer. This latest update is your holiday patch for the game, as you'll be given a number of items to throw around the place when making your dream home, office, or whatever other location you happen to be constructing. All the way down to hanging stockings on the fireplace and hiding an elf on a shelf. We have detailed below of everything that's been added as you can download the free update right now and get to Black+Decker-ing all the halls.

"If you are still dreaming about building your own house, don't wait for a second longer! Remember that the proof is in the pudding, so immerse yourself in the world of Builder Simulator. We guarantee that the surroundings of your house will be even more awesome when everything is covered in snow! So – eat, drink and be merry, Builders!"

A special 30% discount on Builder Simulator,

A new seasonal map filled with a Christmas atmosphere,

Special Christmas decorations such as lights of every color, ornaments, and – of course – reindeer,

A new functionality – balconies! Now you have even more space to illuminate your home, so it can be lit up like a Christmas tree!

New engaging contracts that will keep you entertained this Christmas!

"Builder Simulator is a simulation game that will be exciting for anyone who enjoys building from scratch. Prepare your plan, buy the required materials, and build the perfect residence brick by brick. Will it be a simple task? At first, yes! After all, you're just a rookie in this serious building industry. A specially-made tutorial will guide you step by step through the twists and turns of construction work. Simply gain more experience, and more demanding work will follow."