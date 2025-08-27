Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digimon, Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger Releases New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Digimon Story Time Stranger, as the team reveals more details about the story for this latest adventure

Article Summary Watch the new Digimon Story Time Stranger trailer for deeper insight into the upcoming story-driven RPG.

Uncover a mysterious force threatening society as you build bonds between humans and Digimon in this new adventure.

Travel across parallel worlds and explore the Digital World: Iliad with dynamic turn-based battles and quests.

Collect and customize over 450 Digimon, shaping your journey with strategic combat and story choices.

Bandai Namco released a brand-new trailer this morning for Digimon Story Time Stranger, as we get a better idea of the story to come. In case you haven't heard much about this one, that's totally fine, as the team hasn't really delved too deep into it since it was announced. This particular game is an RPG with monster-taming elements, as you would expect from a Digimon title, where the game explores the deep bond between humans and Digimon, all while a mysterious force looks to collapse society. If you've played a Digimon title, you kinda know what to expect, but they've added a few wrinkles in here to make it a more interesting experience. We have more details about the game below and the new story trailer for you to check out above, as the game is currently slated to be released for PC and consoles on October 2, 2025.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Tokyo, Japan – An agent of a secret organization encounters an unknown creature shortly before a city-leveling explosion. They then reawaken eight years in the past… Take on a mission to uncover the mystery of the world's collapse, where chance encounters with unique characters will shape your journey across time and parallel worlds – and change fate itself.

Journey between the parallel human world and the Digital World: Iliad where Digimon reside. See the Digital World and its intricately detailed realms like never before, with interactive elements and special quests to explore. Enjoy dynamic turn-based combat that combines strategic elements with evolved battle components. More than 450 Digimon and deep customization options provide limitless ways to approach the challenges of battle and reveal the strength of the bonds formed with your Digimon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!