Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Magenta & Cell Max

Dragon Ball Super Card Game dedicates the Red-colored section of its next expansion Critical Blow to Super Hero chararacters.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today, we have the two main villains from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero featured on cards. Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are recognizable as antagonists, yes, but they were never really villains. They were simply misled and ended up becoming heroes by the end, largely due to their programming, which instilled an awe of superheroes into their very being. Magneta, on the other hand, is an asshole. This diminutive fellow is the son of Commander Red from the Red Ribbon army. He is the one who brought on Dr. Hedo to create the two Gamma androids and Cell Max. Hedo eventually protests to the completion of Cell Max, but Magenta remains insistent. His last action in the film is to release this incomplete, raging monstrosity.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!