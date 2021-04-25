Echo Are Your Mythic Dungeon International Season 1 Global Champions

Mythic Dungeon International Season 1 has come to an end and Echo are now your new Global Champions for 2021. The team swept fierce competitors today in Perplexed as they went 3-0 to take the title. Blizzard released more details about the match with a quote from the results below. And we have the entire match for you to watch at the bottom.

Through an incredible Grand Final match, Echo bested Perplexed 3-0, clinching the title, gold medals, and $150,000 (USD). Throughout Season 1, Echo and Perplexed have been the top two teams in the Global Region, with Echo not dropping a single match all weekend, and they each proved nearly untouchable during this weekend's Global Finals. Each team went undefeated in the early rounds, they faced off in the first semifinal where Echo swept for a 2-0 victory to secure their spot in the Grand Final match. On a day 3 filled with clean sweeps, the final match proved no different as Echo quickly defeated Perplexed for the second time this tournament.

Ahead of Cup 1, Golden Guardians one of the favorites to take the whole season, but were never quite able to pull ahead of the pack. After falling to Perplexed in the quarter-finals 2-1, Golden Guardians quickly beat Obey Alliance to advance to the second semifinal. While they were once again bested by Perplexed, Golden Guardians have still finished the Global Finals with the bronze medals.

"Echo and Perplexed were consistently dominant throughout the cups, so it was no surprise to see them battle it out in the Grand Final," said Adrian Archer-Lock, MDI Program Lead. "With Echo's mind-blowingly fast Necrotic Wake in game 1, we knew this was going to be a Grand Final unlike any other.While these are the best dungeon-running teams in the world, no matter how good a team is the beauty of MDI is how unpredictable each match actually is. I can't wait to get Season 2 started and see how teams will continue to evolve."