Escape From Duckov Dropped An Extended Trailer This Week

Check out this extended trailer for the game Escape From Duckov as you can play a free demo of it right now for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Escape From Duckov drops an extended trailer and free demo for Steam Next Fest.

Experience a top-down PvE extraction shooter with quirky duck-themed action and strategy.

Customize weapons, build your base, and plan daring loot runs to survive and escape Duckov.

Accessible yet deep gameplay offers high replayability and fun for all skill levels.

Indie game developer Team Soda and publisher Bilibili released an extended trailer for their latest game, Escape From Duckov. The trailer debuted during one of the IGN Live streams that were happening during Summer Game Fest, as they gave players a better look at the game than they had before so you understand more of the mechanics and gameplay going on. Youc an check out the trailer right now as there's a free demo available as we speak on Steam for Steam Next Fest.

Escape From Duckov

After waking up from a strange dream, you find yourself in Duckov's world. There are various enemies hiding outside around your shelter. After leaving, you need to explore cautiously and try to collect supplies for your future. There's no time to explain, rookie duck! Becoming a stronger soldier is what you need most now! Escape From Duckov is a funky and adorable duck-themed top-down PvE extraction shooter. Unlike hardcore tactical shooters, the game features cartoonish enemies, fog-of-war mechanics, and randomly dropped loot. Combined with base-building, weapon customization, and progression systems, it offers high replayability and extensive depth that will keep players coming back for more.

An Extraction Shooter for Everybody – A top-down PvE shooter that's streamlined for tense but fun firefights, making the extraction gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master—perfect for players of all levels.

A top-down PvE shooter that's streamlined for tense but fun firefights, making the extraction gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master—perfect for players of all levels. Sneak or Shoot? Quack Your Way Out! – Strategic resource management is key: fight enemies head-on with raw firepower or survive stealthily, plan your loot runs wisely, and avoid leaving empty-handed.

Strategic resource management is key: fight enemies head-on with raw firepower or survive stealthily, plan your loot runs wisely, and avoid leaving empty-handed. Build the Ultimate Base – Explore new maps, scavenge strategic supplies, and build up your base—all to construct a spaceship and escape the planet's impending doom.

Explore new maps, scavenge strategic supplies, and build up your base—all to construct a spaceship and escape the planet's impending doom. Mod Your Arsenal From Peashooter to Cannon! – Deep weapon customization and a robust crafting system ensure high replayability, keeping players quacking for more.

