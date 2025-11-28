Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Escape From Ever After, HypeTrain Digital, Sleepy Castle Studio

Escape From Ever After Confirmed For Late January Launch

The new genre-bending RPG Escape From Ever After has been given a release date, as the game arrives on PC via Steam this January

Article Summary Escape From Ever After launches in late January on PC via Steam with a free demo available now.

This genre-bending RPG is inspired by Paper Mario and twists classic fairytales with a modern touch.

Players join Flynt Buckler on a quest to infiltrate Ever After Inc. and liberate magical storybooks.

Experience witty writing, turn-based combat, unique worlds, and ever-changing gameplay mechanics.

Indie game publisher HypeTrain Digital and developer Sleepy Castle Studio have confirmed the launch date for their latest game, Escape From Ever After. If you haven't seen the game yet, the team has described it as a genre-bending RPG that takes inspiration from the Paper Mario series, as you take on an evil corporation that has started taking over fairytales for their stories and cheap labor, leaving it up to you to explore a book of tales to free everyone and restore them to their former glory. Enjoy the latest trailer here, along with the free demo on Steam, as the full game will be released on January 23, 2026.

Escape From Ever After

When Flynt Buckler, a classic fairytale adventurer, storms the castle of his evil dragon arch-nemesis Tinder, he finds the once intimidating fortress has been converted into… corporate offices? The villainous dragon is nowhere to be found and her castle is full of mindless coffee-sipping, report-filing drones. What happened?

It turns out that storybooks are an untapped market ripe with valuable resources, cheap labor, and profit to be had—so naturally, real-world conglomerate Ever After Inc.™ found a way to intervene! With Tinder's Castle as their new corporate headquarters, Ever After Inc. is hellbent on taking over every storybook they can. With no choice but to get a job, Flynt Buckler must team up with his former nemesis Tinder in order to climb the corporate ladder and take down Ever After Inc. from the inside!

Dive into storybook worlds packed to the brim with colorful characters, captivating locales, and electrifying secrets! One moment you'll be fleeing Lovecraftian terrors while solving a noir murder mystery, and the next you'll be up against villainous versions of The Three Little Pigs as they try to bulldoze a fairytale forest for their real estate developments. The rules are always changing! Face off against hordes of wacky enemies in snappy turn-based gameplay! Perfectly-timed action commands allow Flynt to finish off his foes with style, and an assortment of items, badges, and partners ensure there's always a trick up his sleeve.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!