F1 Esports Series Pro Championship Announces Final Event

Organizers behind the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship have officially announced their final event for 2022. Starting on Wednesday, December 14th, the series will be broadcast live across YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook Gaming, as they will present five drivers going head-to-head for the championship. Right now, only 22 points separate the current leader Lucas Blakeley and last year's champion, Jarno Opmeer, who currently sits in 5th place. Wednesday's event will take place on the Suzuka map, Thursday's event will head to Interlagos, and the finals on Friday, December 16th, will take place on Yas Marina. Here are the notes from the organizers about what you can expect from the tournament.

"In his first season with McLaren Shadow, Blakeley will want to ensure he can remain in the top spot, having led the championship for the whole of the 2022 season, whilst Thomas Ronhaar is looking to end his rookie season in style with a championship title. The Dutchman is already guaranteed to finish the season as the top-scoring rookie of the year. McLaren Shadow's Bari Boroumand has made Q3 a record-breaking 21 times in a row along with his team-mate, Blakeley. Both drivers will be hoping to continue this impressive streak to strengthen their title-winning chances."

"In the last two seasons, Frede Rasmussen has shown his dominance at the Suzuka circuit, winning two out of two. Rasmussen will want to start the final event of the season in the same way to keep him heavily involved in the Championship battle. The current drivers' champion Opmeer has made a late surge for the title after back-to-back race wins in the previous event. Opmeer faces the challenge of having to win all three of the final rounds to win the drivers' championship, providing Blakeley doesn't finish in 2nd place in any of the remaining races."