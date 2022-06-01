F1 Manager 2022 Releases Behind-The-Scenes Video

Frontier Developments have released a brand new video for F1 Manager 2022 giving you the first behind-the-scenes look at the game. This is actually the first episode in a series that they will be releasing leading up to the game's release, with this one introducing players to the role of the Team Principal. Which is the individual who sits at the heart of every F1 team and responsible for overseeing every facet of the team. You are the boss, and you are in charge of recruiting, retaining drivers and staff, engineering car components, and setting your racing strategy. You can check out the video below as the game will come out sometime this Summer.

In "Episode 1 – Be the Boss" Frontier CEO and Founder, David Braben, introduces the episode before handing over to Game Director, Andy Fletcher, who leads players through a 'factory tour' of F1 Manager 2022 alongside Art Director, Matt Dickinson, and members of the development team.

As explained by Ross Brawn, Managing Director – Motorsports, Formula 1, stepping into the shoes of a Team Principal will be a fascinating insight into a different side of F1. Players will discover how they can take charge of their chosen 2022 F1 constructor, defining their own management philosophy as they seek to meet and exceed the expectations of their team's board. Managing their budgets effectively, team bosses will have to balance short-term gains against long-term progression by designing and manufacturing new components for the current car, whilst keeping one eye on the following year's design. Investing in facilities, drivers and key staff members will all be important considerations as players put their own stamp on one of ten official 2022 F1 teams.