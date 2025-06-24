Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Firefighting Simulator Ignite, Weltenbauer

Firefighting Simulator Ignite Drops New Trailer With Release Date

Firefighting Simulator Ignite dropped a new trailer this morning showing off more of the game, while also confirming its release date

Article Summary Firefighting Simulator Ignite trailer reveals a September release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Experience intense firefighting action with solo play or four-player co-op multiplayer missions.

Utilize real-world tools and authentic fire trucks licensed from top industry brands in gameplay.

Unreal Engine 5 physics, customizable firefighters, and modding support offer realism and replayability.

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment and developer Weltenbauer released a newe trailer this morning for Firefighting Simulator Ignite, providing the game's release date in the process. The trailer isn't too long, but it does provide a better look at the gameplay to come, as you'll take on the role of a firefighter being called out to emergencies and tested to see how well you can contain the situation. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for PC, PS5, and XSX|S on September 9, 2025.

Firefighting Simulator Ignite

Step into the boots of a U.S. firefighter and face high-stakes missions that require skill, strategy, and teamwork. From rescuing civilians to battling complex fire scenarios—such as electrical fires, grease fires, and explosive hazards—Firefighting Simulator Ignite delivers a thrilling and authentic experience. Teamwork is everything. Whether playing solo with AI-controlled teammates or teaming up in four-player cooperative multiplayer, you'll need to work together to contain the flames and save lives.

Ignite offers cutting-edge fire, smoke, and heat physics for an unparalleled level of realism. To effectively battle each blaze, players must strategically deploy the correct extinguishing agents and firefighting techniques. The game features officially licensed firefighting equipment from industry-leading brands such as HAIX, Fire-Dex, and STIHL, including fire hoses, saws, Halligan tools, axes, and protective gear. Additionally, players will command authentic Rosenbauer America fire trucks like the TP3 Pumper, Viper, 68' Roadrunner, and the brand-new RTX. For the first time, players can customize their firefighter's appearance, adding a personal touch to their experience.

