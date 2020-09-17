Five Nights At Freddys: Security Breach Has Ominous Frights for PS5

Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames unveiled their latest bag of tricks in the form of Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach for PS5. The teaser starts with an ominous female voice saying, "Gregory, your friends are worried about you. They're here with me. Please come out" through a shot of a warehouse. As the next shot sets up, we enter a darkened kitchen setting with an exit with opened doors and we hear what we presume as "Gregory" tearing up with slowed, panicked breathing. The female voice continues, "Gregory, I may have lost my temper earlier, but it was just a quench. It won't happen again." The doors close again before setting up the next shot.

The third shot provides a much more colorful display with neon fluorescent lighting revealing another building with the theme park's cutout mascots as the voice continues. "It's been such a difficult day for all of us. Why don't you come out and we can play a game together." The fourth shot shows the front lobby setting adorned with a chrome bronze figure with a microphone appearing to sing on a fountain. The voices maintain their promise. "It won't happen again." The tearing up and tensing is continuous. The voices muffle until a different darker voice emerges calling out.

More Jump Scares for Five Nights At Freddy's

"Gregory, be still," he says. "I think she's found us." A jump scare of two red glowing eyes shifts from side-to-side with a scream before it darkens again and the title screen appears.

Hey, kids! Do you want pizza?! Well, Fazbear Entertainment has spared no expense developing the world's most extreme family fun center – Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizza Plex! At three stories tall, it's the flashiest, raddest, rockingist, safest* pizzeria the universe has ever seen. Of course, Freddy and the band are excited to meet you! Utilizing the latest in animatronic technology, you can actually party with the stars themselves. So, on your next birthday, let Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizza Plex make you a SUPERSTAR! * Disclaimer: Fazbear Entertainment cannot guarantee guest safety

Security Breach is the eighth game of the Five Nights at Freddy's series from Scott Cawthon with its initial simultaneous release on PS5 and PC before coming on other platforms. Check out the trailer below.