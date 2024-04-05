Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, Savage Level

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion Announced For Q4 2024

Microids revealed a brand new pirate game on the way as we're getting Flint: Treasure of Oblivion for PC and consoles later this year.

Article Summary Microids announces Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, set for Q4 2024 on PC & consoles.

Experience turn-based tactical combat with a crew of distinct abilities.

Engage with a comic book narrative and dynamic comic strip storytelling.

Explore from Saint-Malo to Central America in a historically-inspired piracy world.

Microids and developer Savage Level revealed their latest title on the way as they delve into some pirate lore with Flint: Treasure of Oblivion. The game will have you taking on the role of Captain Flint and his crew as you head off to have historically accurate adventures during the golden age of piracy in this new real-time exploration turn-based title. You can check out the trailer here and more info below, as it will arrive on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as XSX|S and PS5 sometime in Q4 2024.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Prepare to embark alongside Captain Flint, his second-in-command Billy Bones, and his crew of old salts in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic strips as a narrative medium, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion delivers adventure but also strategic depth thanks to its turn-based combat mechanics, refreshing the genre's foundations by drawing on mechanics from role-playing and board games, notably through dice rolls. When players build their crew, each member brings unique skills to use, allowing them to adapt their strategy to their style of gameplay. During the tactical phases, players can use skill and attribute cards to improve their crew members and gain an advantage over their opponents. Hoist the mainsail and set off to discover the secrets buried in the distant lands of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

Turn-Based Tactical Combat: A good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, improve your dices. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws.

A good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, improve your dices. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws. Comic Book Narrative: Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips.

Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips. Exploration: Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungles, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungles, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5. Historically-Inspired Piracy World: The game faithfully recreates a world of piracy, incorporating historical elements (language, costumes, weapons), making the experience even more immersive

