French Tweet Suggests Vanillish Is Coming To Pokémon GO

It appears that Niantic has let a big secret slip about an upcoming new release in Pokémon GO. Or should I say… "un grand secret." I probably shouldn't. In any case, the French-language Pokémon GO Twitter posted a promotional image featuring a brand new species that has not yet been released in the game: Vanillish!

On the @PokemonGOfr Twitter, Niantic tweeted:

Avez-vous déjà gagné un combat aujourd'hui, Dresseurs ? Utilisez notre fiche et pétrifiez vos adversaires ! Quel Pokémon de type Glace viendra renforcer votre équipe, Dresseurs ?

Which Twitter translates to:

Have you ever won a fight today, Trainers? Use our sheet and petrify your opponents! Which Ice-type Pokémon will strengthen your team, Trainers?

What seems like an innocuous GO Battle League promotional tweet, what makes this post interesting is the presence of the grinning ice-cream cone to Cubchoo's right. Vanillish is an Ice-type Pokémon from the Unova region that has not yet been introduced in Pokémon GO. Now, Niantic has already begun releasing Generation Six species from the Kalos region, so this isn't a huge surprise. Vanillish was expected by many trainers to roll out during the Holiday 2020 event because of the obvious ice theme that is used every year, but it's still quite exciting to see this sentient little beacon of deliciousness popping up in an official promo ahead of an announcement.

The Vanillish family is a three-stage evolutionary line that begins, of course, with Vanillish. The second stage is Vanillite. The third and ultimate evolution is Vanilluze. All three of these are pure Ice-type Pokémon.

Stay tuned for full details on the upcoming Holiday 2020 Event in Pokémon GO, which is expected soon. This is one of the most anticipated annual events, so there will likely be multiple features of interest in addition to what seems like an all-but-confirmed Vanillish release.