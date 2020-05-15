Game Industry Veteran J. Allard Joins Intellivision in Leadership Role

Intellivision Entertainment announced that an industry veteran with hands in cofounding Xbox, Xbox Live, and Xbox Live Arcade has joined the company. J. Allard is now Intellivision's Global Managing Director. As Microsoft's former Chief Experience Officer and Chief Technology Officer in the Entertainment and Devices Division, he was capable of making great things happen for Microsoft. The hope is he'll do the same for Intellivision.

"We are thrilled to add such an amazing industry legend to our team," said Intellivison CEO Tommy Tallarico. "J's experience, like-minded vision and leadership in the technology and video game industries as a visionary, product designer, and gamer will further strengthen the executive leadership team and innovation legacy at Intellivision."

Allard will be working alongside the team at Intellivision Entertainment to bring the new Amico console out to the masses. He will provide "valuable insights," according to the company, in terms of the console's final development stage.

"Amico's vision speaks to me, not just because I grew up with Intellivision, but because I grew up playing with my family and friends," said J Allard. "Playing together is a timeless concept that I feel the video game industry has largely forgotten. The Intellivision team is deeply committed to bringing back shared fun and affordable gaming for everyone."

The Intellivision Amico is ramping up for an October launch, and pricing starts at $249 for the system. It comes in a variety of styles, with a special galaxy print available exclusively at GameStop (for $50 more and a $25 game card). It can be preordered via the official Intellivision Amico website. There hasn't been a lot of information about the games that will be available on the system, however, so be sure to do your research before picking up one of the consoles if you think you might want one.