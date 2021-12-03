GRID Legends Confirmed For February 2022 Release

Codemasters and Electronic Arts confirmed today that they will be releasing GRID Legends on February 22nd, 2022 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The game is set to have an appeal for drivers of all levels, as you will be able to immediately jump behind the wheel of over 100 vehicles when the game launches, giving you everything from dinky and fun racing cars all the way to pro-level speedsters. You'll be able to race around the world from classic tracks that have been a part of the series to iconic city locations that have been painstakingly recreated for this game. With options for multiplayer competition against both your closest friends and biggest rivals in with cross-platform multiplayer featuring a hop-in feature. We have more info below along with a 17-minute gameplay video for you to enjoy.

GRID Legends features more gameplay choices than any previous GRID title, including the return of community-requested Drift mode and fan favourite, Elimination which puts all the pressure on the back-markers, with drivers dropping out periodically until only one remains. The new Race Creator lets players host their dream multi-class matchups, pitting different vehicle types together to create unique racing moments in every race. The experience can be personalised further by changing the weather conditions, time of day, or adding ramps and boost gates, so no race is ever the same.

"Driven to Glory" is a gritty motorsport story that throws players in at the deep end as teams battle for the GRID World Series. Created using virtual production technology and featuring award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa, Driven to Glory comes to life using real actors instead of motion-capture, blending movie sequences with racing challenges. After the story's finale, progress carries into career progression, opening up a new series of events to complete.

GRID Legends boasts an improved multiplayer system that puts racing and connecting with friends at the heart of the experience. Not only does it support cross-platform gameplay, but it also updates players as to when their mates are online and allows them to start racing in three quick button presses. No more waiting for friend requests and lobbies; select a race, and the action begins almost simultaneously.