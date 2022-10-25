GRID Legends Unveils New Endurance Racing Game Mode

EA Sports and Codemasters have revealed a brand new update for GRID Legends as they have added a new endurance racing mode. Being called Enduring Spirit, this new pack is a story-based and cross-platform multiplayer DLC that will have you competing in a long-distance race format, with you behind the wheel a lot longer than you usually are. All of it on the Fuji Speedway circuit in Japan, you get four new cars and a brand new route to conquer. You're also getting a new game mode called Driven To Glory, featuring prodigy driver Lara Carvalho and racing daredevil Yume Tanaka as themselves at the inaugural Seneca GRID of Legends tournament. Across eight chapters, you'll experience a new story in which you'll need to find a balance between heat and harmony. You can check out more about it below as the content is now live.

"This mode turns up the excitement and allows players to race for longer and up to five classes at the same time. The four new vehicles joining the eclectic roster include high-powered monsters like the Bentley Speed 8, Bentley Continental GT3 and BMW V12 LMR, and the nimble and agile Autozam AZ-1 Mazdaspeed Kei. Three new sponsored Career Events and a host of icons, liveries, and banners for in-game use will also be available in this pack."

"Deluxe Edition owners will get instant access to this content pack. Enduring Spirits' online multiplayer interaction allows players to challenge their friends, who can play the pack's content for free, and show them what they are made of on the track. Ahead of the spookier season of the year, GRID Legends will also host a special Halloween event free for all players starting today up to November 6. Set in London, surrounded by green fog and immersed in an eerie atmosphere, players who carry out the proposed five-lap race using the Cobra Cup vehicle class will be rewarded with five Halloween-inspired vehicle patterns."