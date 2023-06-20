Posted in: Games, Modus Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crachshell, Hammerwatch II, Modus Games

Hammerwatch II Confirms Official PC Release Date

Modus Games dropped a new gameplay trailer for Hammerwatch II, as they have also revealed the game's release date for PC.

Modus Games, along with indie developer Crachshell, have released a new gameplay trailer for Hammerwatch II, along with the PC release date. The team confirmed that PC players will get the first crack at the game when it drops on August 15th, 2023. They are also planning to release the game on all three major consoles, but that version won't see the light of day until later this year. Meanwhile, the latest trailer, which we have for you below, shows off the glory of the four-player co-op as you will do your best to take on quests and aid the nearby town in its time of need. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait out the next two months for it to come out.

"See the glories that await you in the world of Hammerwatch II. With a four-player co-op, you and your party of heroes can adventure across a vast, beautifully crafted land, solving the problems of any quaint town you might happen upon while working to aid King Roland's resistance against Blight the Horrible and his dragon army. Waiting for you are the varied forces of evil, from massive dragons to hordes of the undead. Craft mighty weaponry and potions too powerful for any average adventurer to give you the upper hand in the battles to come."

"Journey through Hammer Island, the Fallowfields, and the dark mountainous regions of Blackbarrow, all created in the signature Hammerwatch pixelated art style. Build a custom Herian Hero and choose between five distinct character classes: Paladin, Ranger, Rogue, Wizard, and Warlock, before customizing a hero's appearance and leveling up to unlock powerful new abilities and skills. Fans can look forward to an entirely new open world, and PC players will be treated to a fully moddable world as modding support will be available at launch. Edit levels, create new stories, and be the author of your own adventure."

