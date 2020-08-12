Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG December Release With Genesis Impact

Konami has revealed what will probably be the last Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game release of 2020 with Genesis Impact. This new booster set will be released in December and contain 60 cards in total. Which breaks down to 10 Ultra Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 35 Rares, with 15 cards in the set also available as Collector's Rares. Each pack will sell for $4 and contain one foil card and six rare cards. While we have some information on the set for you here, the company actually redacted some of the info as they want some of the secrets to remain secret until the set is released on December 4th, 2020. We're guessing it will all revolve around the three new Deck Strategies they're adding into this set as they don't want anyone preparing ahead of time for what's to come. They didn't even release any artwork for the packaging. We'll keep an eye on it and see what happens, but for now, here's what little we know.

Aleister, Verre, Endymion…you know their names, but how well do you really know them? Genesis Impact delves deep into the secret history of some of Dueling's most famous Spellcasters! To get the full story you'll need to manage Fusion, Synchro, Xyz, and Link Summoning, all in the same Deck. Flip the script on Ritual Summoning with a new theme that can Ritual Summon nearly every Ritual Monster in the game from your hand or Graveyard by Tributing Machine monsters whose ATK equal or exceed that monster's ATK. The Levels don't have to match at all. Every Effect Monster in the theme is a 2000 ATK Machine, so it's easy to meet the requirements of whatever Ritual Monster you want to Summon. Combine those two monsters' ATK and Ritual Summon the 4000 ATK Ritual Monster to get yourself started!