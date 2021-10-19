LEGO Star Wars: Castaways Comes To Apple Arcade In November

Gameloft announced this week that they will be bringing LEGO Star Wars: Castaways over to Apple Arcade in mid-November. The game is essentially a recreational version of the LEGO Star Wars universe in which you'll be heading off to a new planet to play games and build a sort of home. Which includes taking on some classic battles as well as some oddities like swimming down a river path, all to complete quests and have some LEGO fun. We got more for you about the game down below as it will officially launch exclusively on the platform on November 19th, 2021.

A new tropical destination filled with adventure awaits you and your friends in LEGO Star Wars: Castaways. For the first time, players can customize their character with hundreds of LEGO Star Wars pieces and discover a hidden planet, in the latest online multiplayer LEGO Star Wars game. After crash landing on a mysterious planet in the middle of a maelstrom, players find they aren't alone in their new home. Introduce yourself to brand-new characters and meet-up with other players in a thriving social hub of activity as you play and compete in a variety of games. Between racing Microfighters, acquiring gear and customization options, challenging your friends to battle in the Hippodrome, uncover the mystery of the corruption together and experience simulations spanning the entire Star Wars galaxy.

Fight Tusken Raiders and see Jabba's Palace on Tatooine; battle stormtroopers on Endor and navigate through the Death Star in simulations recorded at the Observatory. Build a team or play solo as you work to save these historical recordings and keep them safe from the growing corruption that's altering these historical moments. Fans can get especially excited to immerse themselves in LEGO Star Wars environments where new and beloved locations are made entirely of LEGO bricks from the ground up. Discover an ancient settlement, gather LEGO bricks to complete quests, and enjoy famed Star Wars locations.