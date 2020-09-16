Live Out Your Harry Potter Dreams In Open-World Hogwarts Legacy

If you've ever wanted to live in the world of Harry Potter, you'll want to keep an eye out for Avalanche Software and Portkey Games' upcoming Hogwarts Legacy. It's the first open-world Harry Potter game of its kind, and it's headed to next-gen platforms as of next year. We got our first look at the game during Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase, and it looks like it's going to be an exciting endeavor for anyone who's interested in ditching life as a muggle.

Hogwarts Legacy won't be placing you alongside members of the school that you know, however, like Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The game is set in the 1800s before you ever meet those characters. You'll get to make your own, however, and get into a bit of a role-playing groove. According to a press release provided by Warner Bros. itself, you'll "experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before." It sounds like there are some strange secrets to uncover as well, but when aren't there?

This is the same game that we originally heard about back in 2018, but then swiftly heard nothing else about. According to developer Avalanche, the game will be a "unique opportunity return to Hogwarts during a different era."

"We are always asking ourselves how we can draw from the rich library of characters, creatures, and themes – and imagine how those details would influence the school more than a century before Harry Potter's arrival."

It should be a treat delving into Hogwarts history when the game finally releases next year. You'll have to keep an eye out for it to make an appearance, of course. And there will be no muggles allowed.