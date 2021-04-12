Magic Esports Twitter Mistakes MPL Pro In Bizarre "Obituary" Tweet

Yesterday, a tweet thread started by the official Magic: The Gathering Esports Twitter account gave brief obituaries to those who lost their placement in the Magic Pro League. However, one strange case came out of the thread of tweets where Ally Warfield, one of these pros, was seemingly mistaken for another pro entirely. This chain of tweets now has many Twitter users in the Magic community up at arms over it.

The tweet thread started out as a fun, non-controversial one at first, but it then went on to say that Warfield was an avid Embercleave player, making "a more lasting impression than a Brushfire Elemental holding a sword". Warfield, however, has gone on the record to say that Embercleave is one of her least favorite cards to play against and hasn't used it in any meaningful way. Furthermore, with a Pro Tour Top 4, Grand Prix Top 8, and a Grand Prix Top 4 all under her belt, Warfield attested these would have been better accomplishments to put in the tweet instead.

Goodbye to @MythicMeebo, the one true wielder of Embercleave. You made a more lasting impression than a Brushfire Elemental holding a sword. pic.twitter.com/89WxXti4cb — Magic Esports (@MagicEsports) April 11, 2021

When it was pointed out that Warfield must not have been the basis for her own MPL obituary, anger ensued, meriting an explanation from one of the Magic Esports content managers. Ultimately, the explanation served to sway very few people if any, as it instead placed the blame on a contractor outside of Magic's content team who allegedly only saw a few of Warfield's Embercleave tweets.

Hi Elliot! This is Athena, one of the CMs for Magic.

I spoke with the individual who made the tweet. They clarified that they had chosen the reference after seeing Ally tweet about Embercleave decks over the past year. It was not an instance of mixing up league members. — Magic Esports (@MagicEsports) April 12, 2021

Nonetheless, other players on the MPL circuit have spoken out about the lax fact-checking on the part of the Magic Esports Content Team. They asserted that either Emma Handy or Autumn Burchett would have likely received that same obituary if they lost in the event, leading people to believe that there was tokenization against those among the non-males of the MPL in this instance.

At the time this article was written, organizers have not publicly apologized for the error in the content.