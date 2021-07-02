Magic: The Gathering "Adventures" Recaps: July 1st-2nd

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The preview season for Magic: The Gathering's next expansion set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, is picking up some major speed now that we are a week into the spoilers. For those not yet in the know, the next set for Magic is a crossover event with Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards of the Coast's other major intellectual property, and as such there are a ton of overt references to the game in the card game now that this is finally happening. Today, we have another group of highlights from July 1st through July 2nd. Let's go!

Magic: The Gathering "Adventures" Recaps: July 1st-2nd
The full art for Contact Other Plane, a new instant card for Magic: The Gathering, from its next expansion set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. Illustrated by Alix Branwyn.

Treasured Monsters Of The Forgotten Realms

The first pair of cards we will be delving into deal with the production of Treasure tokens en masse. Of the two, the first one we wish to discuss adds extra Treasure production to each generation of at least one token of that type. That card is Xorn, a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster from the Elemental Plane of Earth.

Xorn, a new creature card from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the next upcoming set for Magic: The Gathering.
Xorn, a new creature card from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the next upcoming set for Magic: The Gathering.

The other card that is absolutely worth a ton of discussion is Old Gnawbone. This card, speaking frankly, probably shouldn't exist, and wouldn't, if it were any other setting. While it is true that Old Gnawbone is in a cycle of mythic rare Dragon creatures and thus makes sense as a large green creature with flying, the other ability gives us pause. It is true that green ramps, oftentimes way harder than other other colors, but the color only makes artifact tokens in artifact-centric sets such as Kaladesh, and Oviya Pashiri, Sage Lifecrafter this is not.

Old Gnawbone, a new legendary creature card from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a new upcoming set for Magic: The Gathering.
Old Gnawbone, a new legendary creature card from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a new upcoming set for Magic: The Gathering.

Simply put, the effect isn't terribly green, so it makes little sense to us as to why it's on a monogreen creature. But, at risk of our zeal on the matter showing any further, let's move on!

The Halfling Who Wished For Fins

The next card we want to highlight is Gretchen Titchwillow, a Halfling Druid who makes a decent impression of Thrasios, Triton Hero. However, despite being effectively a double-Growth Spiral on legs, Thrasios proves the superior mana sink for Commander and other formats are unlikely to want to use the ability at a cost of four mana.

Gretchen Titchwillow, a new legendary creature card from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a new upcoming set for Magic: The Gathering.
Gretchen Titchwillow, a new legendary creature card from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a new upcoming set for Magic: The Gathering.

If she's a Halfling, why does her ability cost double the full-length Thrasios? The world may never know.

Faith Needs Guardians

The last card we will be going over in this recap is Guardian of Faith. This card is neat because it seems to indicate that phasing is now deciduous as a mechanic at the very least, meaning it shows up where it is needed on a card instead of being setting-dependent (like Mutate) or always present (like Flying). With flash and a competitively minded mana cost, Guardian of Faith will shield even the most unevasive of creatures for the rest of the round.

Guardian of Faith, a new creature card from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a new upcoming set for Magic: The Gathering.
Guardian of Faith, a new creature card from Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a new upcoming set for Magic: The Gathering.

As we are about a week into the new set's spoiler season, what do you think of it? Is the Magic: The Gathering crossover with Dungeons & Dragons what you expected it to be, or better (or worse) than that? Let us know in the comments below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Joshua Nelson

Josh Nelson is a Magic: The Gathering deckbuilding savant, a self-proclaimed scholar of all things Sweeney Todd, and, of course, a writer for Bleeding Cool. In their downtime, Josh can be found painting models, playing Magic, or possibly preaching about the horrors and merits of anthropophagy. You can find them on Twitter at @Burning_Inquiry for all your burning inquiries.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.