Magic: The Gathering Sealed Legends Box Up For Auction At Heritage

Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game designed by Wizards of the Coast, has gone through a massive amount of changes over its 28-year history. Many cards are recognizable for their strengths or their scarcity, but few are as iconic as the cards from Legends, the first set to include multicolor cards and legendary creatures. Commander players, in particular, have Legends to thank for the genesis of their format, originally called "Elder Dragon Highlander" because of the Elder Dragon creatures in that set.

Knowing this full well, Heritage Auctions, the prolific auction house in Dallas, Texas, that deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a sealed booster box of this then-ambitious and now-iconic set up for auction. Prospective bidders have until 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 18th, to attempt to stake a claim on this highly rare and sought-after Magic booster box.

The Legends expansion set for Magic: The Gathering came out in 1994, a year after the public release of the illustrious trading card game to spawn all others. With such rare cards as Hazezon Tamar, The Abyss, and, of course, Nicol Bolas and the other original legendary Elder Dragons, Legends is a scarcity in the present day. According to the blurb on Heritage's own auction page for this auction:

An incredible early expansion for Magic: The Gathering, Legends was the first to introduce cards that needed more than one color to play. This sealed box is highly sought after and will surely get a ton of notice.

If you are looking to make a bid on this wonderful and rare box of Magic: The Gathering cards, you can do so by visiting the auction page on Heritage Auction's website, clicking here to do so. Again, you have until 2:50 PM Central Time or 3:50 PM Eastern Time on Friday, June 18th, to make a bid, so act fast! In the meantime, did you play Magic during the time of Legends? How drastically does it differ from modern-day Magic? Let us know what you think in the comments below!