Magic: The Gathering Sealed Unlimited Starter Display At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mainly in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare, sealed display box of Unlimited starter decks from Magic: The Gathering onto the auction block! In conducting this auction, Heritage Auctions is effectively offering the winner twenty chances to acquire at least one Gem Mint copy of Black Lotus from among the decks. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place their bid on this amazing item.

These starter decks come in a display box of ten decks, and each deck contains 45 common cards, 13 uncommon cards, and 2 rare cards. According to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website, this means 20 opportunities to open a Black Lotus (or any other member of the overpowered "Power 9" grouping of cards) from among the decks. Furthermore:

The honor of being able to bring this to you cannot be overstated. Starter Decks were made to open and instantly be able to start playing the game. Each deck came with a rule book and 60 cards. The breakdown in each deck is 45 common cards, 13 uncommon cards, and 2 rares. This means, you have 20 chances at the highly sought after Black Lotus, or any of the rest of the Power 9 cards. The box has slightly blunted corners and a .75" ear on of the ends. The wrapping has a small opening on the top and a larger opening on the right side. Overall in Very Good condition. It is difficult enough to come upon a still sealed Unlimited Starter Deck, but even more amazing to find a full box still sealed. Do not let this chance pass you up!

If you wish to bid on this wondrously rare item, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!