Magic: The Gathering Strixhaven Prerelease Events Begin April 16th

Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game, is releasing their 87th expansion for the game, Strixhaven: School of Mages, on Friday, April 23rd. However, in traditional Magic fashion, local gaming stores across the globe will be hosting prerelease events for the new set, and they'll be doing so tomorrow, April 16th!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prereleases are, understandably, working very differently from previous events of prior years. For the most part, at least in the United States, local game stores are selling prerelease kit products, as usual, but letting players pick them up to take home and play remotely. To this end, players can either play with people in-person at home (ideally responsibly) or over websites such as Spelltable.

The Strixhaven: School of Mages prerelease kit contains the following items:

five Strixhaven: School of Mages draft boosters

one booster pack containing cards more specified towards the Strixhaven college you choose

one foil, date-stamped promo card (rare or mythic rare rarity)

one 20-sided, spindown die

Some stores offer extra things for ordering these items ahead of time, so it might be good to be on the lookout for such offers! Furthermore, local game stores are selling Commander 2021 preconstructed decks as well tomorrow, and it's highly advised that people pick these up if they see them, as they seem like a great buy.

Once you have your prerelease kit, you should then make a 40-card Sealed deck from these cards and any basic lands you need for it. The Sealed play events on Spelltable will likely be strictly for fun and not prize support, but it is possible that your local game store will incentivize play by offering additional packs to customers. The festivities will last from tomorrow, April 16th, on to Friday, April 23rd, one week later.

More information on this Magic: The Gathering prerelease can be found on the Tolarian Community College YouTube channel, namely the video below. Are you excited for this prerelease event? Let us know what Strixhaven college you picked in the comments below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Complete Guide To Strixhaven Prerelease and Sealed | Magic: The Gathering Deck Building (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9J9lR7VWXM)