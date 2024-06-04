Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Magical Delicacy, Skaule, Steven Kaule

Magical Delicacy Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Whitethorn Games have confirmed the official release date for Magical Delicacy, as the game arrives for multiple platforms in July.

Article Summary Magical Delicacy release date set for July 16 on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

New trailer gives a glimpse into the enchanting world of witch Flora in Grat.

Gameplay revolves around collecting ingredients, cooking, and fulfilling orders.

Featuring a Metroidvania-style exploration and an extensive cooking system.

Indie game developer Skaule (Steven Kaule) and publisher Whitethorn Games have confirmed Magical Delicacy's release date with a new trailer. The team revealed the game will finally be out on July 16, as they will release it for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The news came with a new trailer, which you can check out above, showing off more of the game than we've seen prior.

Magical Delicacy

Take on the role of the young witch Flora, who travels to the adventurer's town of Grat to grow her magical skills and cook enchanting delicacies for the townsfolk. Collect an assortment of inspiring ingredients from shops, foraging through the town, and by growing them in your garden, cook up a storm in your upgradeable kitchen using a variety of tools and deliver your meals to fulfill the orders from hungry townsfolk. Explore the unfamiliar town of Grat, learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique and witchy world one dish at a time. In this Metroidvania-inspired wholesome cooking game, players will take on the role of Flora, a young witch who cooks magical delicacies from a vast collection of ingredients in her shop. Explore the unfamiliar town of Grat and deliver these tasty treats to the townsfolk, learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique and witchy world one dish at a time.

Collect new recipes and ingredients through trade, questing, growing vegetables in your garden, and exploring throughout the town of Grat.

through trade, questing, growing vegetables in your garden, and exploring throughout the town of Grat. Learn an extensive cooking system , allowing for flexible creative choices to fulfill even the oddest orders.

, allowing for flexible creative choices to fulfill even the oddest orders. Build the kitchen of your dreams by commissioning new equipment to help you create even more delicious dishes.

by commissioning new equipment to help you create even more delicious dishes. Experience a wholesome linear story filled with witchy wonder and intrigue, with many optional encounters and free play opportunities.

filled with witchy wonder and intrigue, with many optional encounters and free play opportunities. Traverse a 2D platformer inspired by Metroidvanias, gain new abilities, reach new areas, and unlock shortcuts.

