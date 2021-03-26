MLB Kickoff Is A Week Away, New GAMEVIL & Com2uS Games Coming

MLB fans, our holiday is on the way. Opening Day is next Thursday, and we cannot wait. Why is Opening Day not a national holiday? Anyway, to help celebrate, GAMEVIL and Com2uS have announced their plans for their new MLB games for this year, with the officially licensed games coming to PC and mobile throughout the next week, starting with today's release of Out of the Park baseball 22 for its 22nd anniversary on Steam and the MLB 9 Innings 21 update on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Check out all the info for the releases down below.

Out of the Park Baseball 22 (OOTP 22) – Out of the Park's development's award-winning baseball strategy game transports players to the dugout to take their favorite teams all the way and build a baseball dynasty for the ages. Marking its 22nd anniversary, OOTP 22 is the most authentic, hands-on baseball management experience which gives players the chance to oversee every aspect of their MLB organization, from scouting, the draft, trades, and free agency to managing finances, personnel moves, and seasonal and day-of team strategies. Players can oversee their leagues at a high level and play entire seasons in minutes, or play out each game in the immersive 3D game mode, managing play-by-play or even pitch by pitch.

MLB 9 Innings 21– Players will step into the shoes of their favorite MLB star Players to become the league's finest. To get to the top, players can compete in exhilarating real-time 3-inning matches, conquer League Mode to dominate the World Series, find the best players through dynamic Ranked Battle, and join the fierce competition among other MLB 9 Innings players worldwide in Clutch Hits Mode. MLB 9 Innings 21 introduces players to the enhanced graphics that allow them to experience the realistic stadium environment, along with new competitive PvP modes to put their batting, catching, and sliding skills to test and take their teams all the way.

MLB 9 Innings GM 2021 – With an update launching on March 30th, you'll be taking on the role of a baseball general manager through their phone, players will build and manage their very own teams, creating a personal story in League Mode with the ultimate goal of becoming World Series Champions. Players can also compete against one another in the Tournament Mode or Club Match to show off their managerial skills in real-time or share their secrets to success. From recruiting, trading, scouting, and upgrading Players, players will be in full control of building a pennant worthy team. MLB 9 Innings GM 2021 introduces the updated 2021 MLB rosters and stats marking more than 200 Award Players from Rookie of the Year to MVP as well as the new Ultimate Player type. Players who pre-register for MLB 9 Innings GM 2021 will receive bonus rewards at launch.