Monopoly: RuPaul's Drag Race Debuts At DragCon 2023 RuPaul’s Drag Race now has its own fabulous version of the board game Monopoly, as the board debuted at DragCon 2023.

The Op brought a brand new version of Monopoly to DragCon this week, as players will be able to have a RuPaul's Drag Race edition. Working in collaboration with World of Wonder, the company has created this unique take on the classic board game featuring RuPaul and elements from the award-winning reality TV series. This is about as fabulous as it's going to get, shy of dipping everything in gold, as they have incorporated different aspects to the series and made them features in the game. You can grab a copy exclusively at the con this weekend where it will be available at the World of Wonder merch booth. But it will also be released at a later date for $45.

"You better werk for the superstardom that awaits in this ultimate game for drag queen fans! Step into the heels of the Emmy Award-winning reality show's contestants to buy, sell, and trade iconic locations from the competition, such as Winners Circle, Judges Panel, and more! In this "diva-fied" version of the classic board game, players better werk as they step into the heels of the reality show's contestants to buy, sell, and trade iconic locations from the competition, such as Winners Circle, All Stars Hall of Fame, Judges Panel, and more. Sissy that walk across the board with runway essential tokens, then place Badges (Houses) and Crowns (Hotels) to rack up custom Ru Dollars. Be the last player to watch all the others sashay away to win! Created for two to six players, ages 14 and up, Monopoly: RuPaul's Drag Race features six custom sculpted tokens, including a Checkered Flag, Lipstick, Roll of Duct Tape, Purse, Reading Glasses, and Chocolate Bar. The game also includes on-theme Chance and Community Chest cards, which have been renamed as "Mini Challenge" and "Maxi Challenge" cards, respectively."