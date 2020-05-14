Naughty Dog Reveals Portions of The Last of Us Part II's Storyline

The Last of Us Part II is finally, officially on its way out to eager gamers around the world. It's set for release in June, but if you're keen on learning as much as you possibly can about the game before its debut, you'll definitely want to check out this new trailer series from Naughty Dog.

Despite the recent leaks that have been causing issues for Naughty Dog's newest game (and fanbase), the developer hasn't shied away from sharing bits and pieces about what to expect from the game overall. The first part of the "Inside The Last of Us Part II" developer diary series offers a close look at the story, orchestral themes, Ellie and Joel's life in Jackson, and the world overall.

There will be additional videos releasing over the next few weeks as well, with the full schedule including the following:

May 13 – Inside the Story (available now)

May 20 – Inside the Gameplay

May 27 – Inside the Details

June 3 – Inside the World

Each video will offer a deep dive into a different realm of the game, so you'll have a better understanding of what's going on in the world.

The Last of Us Part II – Inside the Story | PS4

Here's the official synopsis, in case it's been muddied for you over time since the first game.

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one-by-one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to debut on June 19th, 2020.