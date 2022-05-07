NetEase Games Launches First United States-Based Studio

NetEase Games announced this week they have opened their first United States-based studio with Jackalope Games in Austin, Texas. This studio won't follow in line with a lot of the Chinese-owned company's set of operations as this one will allow its employees to work from home, and operate with its own creative autonomy. We have the bulk of the announcement below going over what the company will be doing in the future, but the main factor to take away is that they're going to be working on a new PC game immediately, however, no genre or timetable has been revealed.

Jackalope Games is led by industry veteran Jack Emmert, whose credits include City of Heroes, Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, and DC Universe Online. Jack has worked on games based on some of the biggest media franchises in history and brings decades of MMORPG experience to this studio. Jackalope Games is NetEase Games' first first-party studio in the U.S., but it will operate independently and maintain creative autonomy in its game development and publishing. The first project produced by Jackalope Games is being fully funded by NetEase Games.

Jackalope Games believes that collaboration and diversity are necessary ingredients for studio success. Although based in Austin, Jackalope Games embraces the virtual office and hires talent from all over the world. NetEase Games has brought a number of studios into the company over the past year, led by industry veterans with highly passionate and motivated teams. The founding of Jackalope Games represents NetEase Games' commitment to innovation and allowing developers to produce games that excite players globally.

"NetEase Games is the best possible place for me and my team to thrive," said Jack Emmert. "We share the same passion– to create engaging online universes for gamers worldwide. NetEase Games is providing the support and resources needed to build a great studio and great games."