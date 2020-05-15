New SNES and NES Games Are Headed to Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch Online service is about to get an injection of new content next week, with the addition of four new games for both Super Nintendo and Nintendo. These new games bring the total of games on both systems on the service to 82, which is an impressive number indeed.

On the Super Nintendo side, we have Wild Guns, Panel de Pon, and Operation Logic Bomb. Wild Guns follows a future where the Kid gang and their dastardly robots have taken over. You've got to battle your way throughout a series of outlaws and robots and be quick on the draw if you want to survive. It's the Wild West, after all.

Panel de Pon is the Japanese release of Tetris Attack, and it originally launched in 1995. However, there was never a translated version of this particular iteration, because it received a reskinning for Japanese audiences that never got an official English release before now.

Operation Logic Bomb is about Agent Logan, who's been given a series of implants that grant him super strength, reflexes, and more. He's got to save the Subspace Particle Transfer Project, all the while infiltrating and rescuing scientists from the baddies who stole them away in this top-down shooter.

Rygar is the sole NES title being added to the rotation, starring the mythical hero himself from Argus. You'll take on his charge of defeating the evil king Ligar and his dangerous beasts. Easier said than done.

All of these games are available for free with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. For anyone who doesn't have one, you can now access a seven-day free trial and check out what's on offer. There's a pretty good selection of games, even though we still don't have a virtual console yet on the Switch. Still. We'll have to make do with what we have.