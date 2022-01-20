New State Mobile Will Host First Esports Event In South Korea

Krafton Inc. has revealed plans to launch the first esports event for New State Mobile as it will be taking place in South Korea this year. The event will be taking place from February 5th-19th as players will vie for a prize pool of $250k. The event will be held on a brand new exclusive mode to the tournament called BR: Extreme Mode, which will basically put pressure on the players to move and fight rather than your standard battle royale tactic you see in esports of hiding frequently and hoping you're not seen until the end. We have more details below about the competition.

Exclusive to the game, BR: Extreme Mode is a new mode that evolves the mobile battle royale experience. The mode limits the number of players in a match to 64 (versus 100 players) and limits each round to 20 minutes. Currently available on the game's Troi map, BR: Extreme Mode is still firmly set in the battle royale genre, but is designed to get players into the action as quickly as possible for increased intensity each match. In this mode, the battleground is restricted to a smaller playable area (4×4) within the Troi map, which will be chosen at random and change every match. All Survivors start off with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 Drone Credits and fully charged boost meters. When the match starts, two Care Packages will be dropped at random locations, allowing players to stock up on higher-end gear earlier in a match.

For all qualified players in Korea who are at least 15 years old, the event will be held both online and offline. The current schedule is as follows:

Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13: Online Open Qualifiers

Feb. 15-18: Group Stage (offline at IVEX Studio in Gwang-Myeong, South Korea)

Feb. 19: Grand Finals (offline at IVEX Studio in Gwang-Myeong, South Korea)

Each match will feature eight teams of four players battling it out on the game's new BR: Extreme Mode. The NEW STATE MOBILE Open Challenge will also leverage the components of the Standard and Universal PUBG Esports Ruleset (SUPER) used by PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, where final standings are determined by both match "rank points" and "kill points."