During Square Enix's special TGS 2020 online presentation, the company confirmed that the remastered, upgraded version of Nier Replicant, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, is set to debut in April 2021. This is a highly-anticipated release that fans have been waiting for quite a while, especially as it's a modern retelling of the original game that debuted in 2010. It's also a prequel to NieR: Automata, which should fill in some of the blanks players may have about the sci-fi adventure's sprawling story.

Square Enix describes the adventure as such:

"Players are invited to experience a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother's captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease – a quest which will in turn make them question everything."

A new trailer debuted during the show, which showcased some of the updated visuals, new character illustrations, and how the game has changed overall since its original debut. Protip: It's changed a lot. It looks absolutely fantastic, and it sounds even better thanks to its newly-recorded soundtrack by composed Keiichi Okabe.

Square Enix also confirmed the new White Snow Edition that's up for preorder now for $159.99. It comes with a variety of goodies, including the following:

"Lunar Tear" Collector's Box

Steelbook® Case – A metal case featuring stunning artwork by Illustrator KODA KAZUMA.

Pin Badge Set – Grimoire Weiss, Grimoire Noir, and Grimoire Rubrum pins presented in a specialized display case. Exclusive to the White Snow Edition.

Script Set – A set of seven books including the content of the spoken script of the game, exclusive to the White Snow Edition. Packaged in a special hard case, featuring unique cover art by character designer Akihiko Yoshida. Available in English only.

Soundtrack CD Set – A two-disc collection – one disc featuring tracks from NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… specifically edited for this set, and a second disc featuring special arrangements, overseen by Keiichi Okabe, of select tracks that are exclusive to the White Snow Edition. The set is presented in a premium Grimoire Weiss-inspired package.

There isn't a specific date just yet for the game, but you should definitely mark your calendar for the spring to get ready to return to the world of Nier.