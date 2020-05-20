Ninjala Gets Second Open Beta Test At The End Of May

GungHo Online Entertainment is bringing back the Ninjala open beta period for players who missed it the first time around. In a new developer diary for the game, a second-round was confirmed for the end of May. You'll be able to jump in and give the game a go for an entire day on May 31 from 12:00 to 9:50 PDT.

In the video, director Motoki Kaneda and game designer Kazuki Morishita made it very clear that Ninjala is not a "pay-to-win" affair, and it does not require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription for online play. There was also a modicum of information released about some of the game's additional systems.

The core game concept was already known, but it follows ninja who can craft their own weapons out of a special gum called "Ninja-Gum." You can craft different weapon items from one-use items found at the Gumball Machine, with different weapon types for different play styles. You must use Jala, the game's currency, to purchase gumballs here. You can purchase it from the Nintendo eShop. There is a Ninjala Pass for seasonal play that will run 950 Jala. Completing tiers will earn you special costumes, emotes, stickers, and more. You can get the Ninjala Pass Ninja Bundle for 2,800 Jala with all 25 beginning tiers unlocked.

There are also Ninja Medals to collect, which are rewards that you can obtain through battle to beef up your character. Using Ninja Medals will give you additional Shinobi Cards to power up your fighter, with each card given an "Assist Code" to use as battle rewards. This looks like it could very well be the final test before the game comes out on June 24 via the Nintendo Switch eShop. As far as the game, it's actually quite entertaining, as I learned during PAX West 2018. Hopefully, the full version is just as fun.