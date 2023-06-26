Posted in: Games, Nerd Food, Nintendo, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: Food, nintendo, Oreo, super mario bros.

Nintendo & Oreo Will Collaborate For Special Super Mario Cookies

Oreo will be releasing a special edition of their cookies as Nintendo fans will be getting special Super Mario designs soon!

Mondelēz International has announced a new collaboration with Nintendo as they will release Oreo cookies with special Super Mario embossing on them. The company will release these specially-marked packages in July, which you can go to their website and pre-order right now if you wish, featuring 16 different impressions featuring characters, items, and iconic images from the franchise. However, not all the designs come in each package, and the Bowser design is the hardest one to find. Why did they decide to do that? We can only guess to make the packages collectible to some degree. But it's an Oreo, and considering the cream filling, holding onto one of these for a few years isn't exactly going to get you a return investment if you decide to hoard them. Here's more info from today's announcement as these hit the shelves starting July 10th.

The limited-edition OREO x Super Mario cookies feature 16 unique embossments, including Super Mario characters and Power-ups, such as iconic heroes Mario and Luigi, a Super Star, and enemies like a Goomba and Bowser Jr. Packs are filled randomly. Each pack offers a new adventure for fans to discover the 16 different Super Mario designs! Powering up the playful partnership, Princess Peach is missing, and Oreo is calling on superfans to participate in a social challenge to stop trouble-making Bowser from taking over her castle! Here's what to do: On the rim of a glass of milk, stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible atop a Bowser cookie until he is defeated (a.k.a. the cookies fall into the milk.) Share a video of the delicious defeat on social!

"OREO is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans, and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise," said Vishnu Nair, Senior Brand Manager at Oreo. "There are so many playful synergies between OREO and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration. We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well. We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom… Fans will have to wait and see!"

