Noel The Mortal Fate Will Release On Xbox Consoles In Two Weeks

Playism has revealed that they will finally be releasing Noel The Mortal Fate this month as the game is coming to Xbox consoles. Working together with Vaka Game Magazine and the game's creator Kanawo, this version has been modified from the PlayStation and Switch versions, which includes all of the updates and content added since launch. As well as support for Full HD remastering and additional content, plus the inclusion of Season 3.5. You can check out more about the game below as it will be released on July 26th, 2022.

Noel The Mortal Fate is an unorthodox style adventure game where the story progresses through vigorous exploration of the map, conversations with the characters, riveting events, and sometimes even tear-jerking developments similarly found in shonen manga. The player controls Noel to advance the story, but in situations where combat is necessary, the player then controls Caron to protect Noel as the story progresses.

Noel, a young girl with professional pianists for parents, fails to win the grand prize in the piano competition held in the city of Lhaplus, and subsequently misses out on being selected for the honorable position of "memorial ceremony pianist", sending her into a deep depression. She hears from Mayor Burrows that there were irregularities in the selection process, and under his direction she heads to an abandoned building. There, after summoning the devil Caron and entering into a "contract" to become the "true memorial ceremony pianist", Noel loses her arms and legs as part of said contract. Almost frozen to death and saved by Caron, Noel is consumed with rage from being used by Burrows and agrees to join forces with Caron to exact her revenge on the conniving mayor. The pair head off to take down Burrows, facing all sorts of dangers and trials along the way.