Octopath Traveler Is Now Available On Google Stadia

Google Stadia fans have one very big reason to be excited about the platform: Square Enix's 2018 RPG Octopath Traveler has just been added to the streaming service's lengthy catalog of games. During Tuesday's (April 28) Stadia Connect presentation, it was revealed that Octopath Traveler is available for $59.99 for Stadia users, now marking three different platforms players can enjoy it on. Now you only have to choose your favorite. Initially having made its debut as a Nintendo Switch exclusive back in July 2018, Octopath Traveler eventually made its way to PC, shipping over 2 million copies worldwide after expanding to an additional system.

The game lets players take on the role of eight different adventurers throughout the game with their own different, yet intertwining stories across the world of Orsterra. In addition to different stories, there is also a wide variety of abilities to utilize with a turn-based combat system that feels and looks much like the old RPGs of yesterday. Perhaps the most distinctive feature Octopath Traveler boasts is its unique 2D animation style with realistic 3D elements. It looks a lot unlike other games in the genre, and you'll fall in love with just how whimsical it looks—or perhaps one of the characters first.

If you're looking for a meaty new RPG to dig into, Octopath Traveler is a great first choice, especially since Stadia has been missing a great role-playing game for some time. If you're going to be streaming games on the platform already, may as well make it a game that you're going to spend plenty of time with. There's a lot to discover during and after the main campaign, so settle in for the long haul.