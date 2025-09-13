Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: palkia, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Palkia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Palkia will feature as the Five-Star Raid Boss in Pokémon GO in September 2025. You can defeat it with these top counters and attacks.

Article Summary Palkia headlines Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO during the Tales of Transformation season.

Find the top Palkia counters, including Mega and Shadow Pokémon, with optimal movesets detailed.

Learn how many trainers are needed to defeat Palkia and get catching tips for maximum efficiency.

Get the Shiny Palkia odds, 100% IV CP values, and key advice for powering up your winning team.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, has begun. This season has focused Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the first month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Shadow Groudon, and Shadow Regigigas. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Latias, Mega Latios, Mega Venusaur, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Kangaskhan, and more. We will also see the debut of two Mega forms in Raid Days, including Sharpedo. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Palkia, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Palkia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Palkia counters as such:

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

ShadowDialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Shadow Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Palkia with efficiency.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

White Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Dragon Pulse

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Tapu Lele: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Two expert trainers can defeat Palkia, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Palkia will have a CP of 2280 in normal weather conditions and 2850 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

