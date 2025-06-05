Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nordic Scoring, Omme Animation, Panta Rhei - Guardian of Time, Reignite Games

Panta Rhei – Guardian of Time Reveals Official Release Date

Panta Rhei - Guardian of Time has been given an official release date, as we'll see the narrative roguelike action title at the end of July

Article Summary Panta Rhei - Guardian of Time launches on PC via Steam on July 31, 2025, with a free demo available now.

Embark as Phi, an exiled Guardian of Time, on a narrative-driven roguelike adventure through the Realm of Time.

Bend time to your will in combat and puzzle-solving, using pause, rewind, and acceleration mechanics.

Explore 25+ locations, craft items, and uncover secrets while shaping your journey with Garden of the Past features.

Indie game developers Omme Animation and Nordic Scoring, with publisher Reignite Games, have confirmed a release date for Panta Rhei – Guardian of Time. The team confirmed the game will officially be released on PC via Steam on July 31, 2025. Before that, however, you can play a free demo of the game on Steam, to get a sense of what you'll experience in the narrative roguelike action game. Enjoy the latest trailer as well, showing off much of what you can play.

Panta Rhei – Guardian of Time

Panta Rhei – Guardian of Time is an adventure rogue-lite where time is your weapon. You take on the role of Phi, a Guardian of Time exiled in the Garden of Past since the Great Cataclysm. Phi spent eons tending to the garden, hiding from the outside world and neglecting their duties as a guardian. Now a chaotic force threatens to tear the flow of time apart, forcing Phi to leave their sanctuary and embark on a journey through the Realm of Time. A journey that requires Phi to face their shadows of the past and embrace their origin as a Guardian of Time to save their home.

Time-Bending Gameplay – Pause, rewind, and accelerate time to solve puzzles, evade enemies, and unleash powerful attacks.

– Pause, rewind, and accelerate time to solve puzzles, evade enemies, and unleash powerful attacks. Roguelike Adventure – Face ever-changing challenges, evolve your abilities, and refine your strategies with each run.

– Face ever-changing challenges, evolve your abilities, and refine your strategies with each run. Deep Emotional Narrative – Experience a thought-provoking story about time, loss, and self-discovery.

– Experience a thought-provoking story about time, loss, and self-discovery. Expansive World to Explore – Discover over 25 unique locations across three diverse biomes, each filled with secrets and challenges.

– Discover over 25 unique locations across three diverse biomes, each filled with secrets and challenges. Garden of the Past Mechanic – Cultivate and grow resources that persist across runs, shaping your future playthroughs.

– Cultivate and grow resources that persist across runs, shaping your future playthroughs. Strategic Combat & Customization – Adapt Phi's abilities and craft unique items to match your preferred playstyle.

Adapt Phi's abilities and craft unique items to match your preferred playstyle. Puzzle-Solving & Exploration – Uncover hidden mysteries and restore the Realm of Time by completing side quests and purifying the land.

