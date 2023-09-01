Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Niantic Labs, pokemon

Pokémon GO Offers All Shiny Pokémon For September 2023 Spotlights

Pokémon GO offers all Shiny-capable Pokémon for September 2023 Spotlight Hours. Do you need any of these four to complete your collection?

With all of the September 2023 content announced, we can now see which Pokémon are featured during Pokémon GO's weekly Tuesday Spotlight Hours. Let's get into which species will be featured, if they can be Shiny, and what Spotlight Hour bonuses we will enjoy weekly.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023:

Tuesday, September 5th, 2023: Wooper with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Wooper with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 12th, 2023: Mankey with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Mankey with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 19th, 2023: Venonat with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, September 26th, 2023: Tentacool with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

These are all great! No Community Day repeats, no non-Shinies, and nothing that was featured widely too recently. This is a solid chance for folks who missed out on full-odds Shinies in previous events to get a chance to catch them in the wild.

Wooper is my favorite of the bunch. I remember when Shiny Wooper was released during the spontaneous 24-hour-long Wooper Watch event in which Pokémon GO was flooded with Wooper spawns. That was such a great time for the game and I hope that Adventures Abound, what with its random Paldea drop, can shake things up and bring back some of that spontaneity.

These four also actually all have great, visually intriguing Shiny forms. A terrific month for Spotlights.

Here are the other events events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2023, including more day-long events as well as longer, full event offerings:

September 2nd, 2023: Charmander Community Day Classic

Charmander Community Day Classic September 5th – September 10th, 2023: A Paldean Adventure

A Paldean Adventure September 10th – September 15th, 2023: Ultra Unlock: Paldea

Ultra Unlock: Paldea September 17th, 2023: Oddish Research Day

Oddish Research Day September 20th – September 24th, 2023: Psychic Spectacular

Psychic Spectacular September 23rd, 2023: September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced

September Community Day, focus as-of-yet unannounced September 27th – October 5th, 2023: Out to Play

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

