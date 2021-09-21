Pokémon TCG Graded 1st Ed Base Set Charizard Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectibles, has put an authentic, graded 1st Edition Base Set copy of Charizard; from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! You know the card by its name, by its art, and perhaps even its abilities in-game, but you know it best of all by its value. A centerpiece collectible that speaks for itself, Charizard is one of the biggest deals in the trading card industry even today, over two decades after it was first released. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 21st, to place a bid on this ultra-iconic trading card from the Pokémon TCG.

Copies of Charizard today have skyrocketed in value for collectors. This is no doubt in part due to what many content creators and the press call the "Logan Paul effect," a trend that is allowing Pokémon cards to rise dramatically in price. This trend has caused scalpers to buy Pokémon cards en masse to the point where, in many countries, big-box stores such as Target or Wal-Mart have imposed limits to how much product a given buyer can purchase each day. That is the impact that a card like Charizard has upon the game. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This card is so hot right now that you can feel the heat coming off Charizard's flamethrower attack. Charizard is arguably one of the most popular Pokemon of the series — c'mon, who doesn't like a fire breathing dragon! […] Please note that this card has been noted by PSA as Authentic which means that the card has been altered. Upon review we are able to see that there is green marker on the reverse top right corner. The artwork is by Mitsuhiro Arita. PSA has certified 24 copies earning Authentic and 3,382 graded higher.

If you are in the market to bid on this copy of Charizard, a wondrous piece of Pokémon TCG history, please kindly note that you have until Tuesday, September 21st, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!