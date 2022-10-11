Pokémon White For Nintendo DS Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of Pokémon White Version for the Nintendo DS handheld gaming device up for auction! Set in the Unova Region, this Pokémon game alongside Pokémon Black Version introduced more of the iconic creatures into the franchise than any generation before it, save for the first. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, October 11th, to place a bid on this exciting Pokémon game.

In the Pokémon world, Unova is relatively analogous to New York City in the United States. The region has a ton of remarkable similarities to that part of the state of New York. Beyond this, this game's generation on the whole introduces a grand total of 150 creatures – exactly one shy of equaling the first generation's Pokémon introductions! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon White Version – Wata 9.6 A Sealed, Nintendo DS Nintendo 2011 USA. Along with Pokémon Black Version, the game marks the fifth generation of the main series. The game features the legendary Pokémon Zekrom. Developed by Game Freak.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful copy of Pokémon White Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, October 11th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!