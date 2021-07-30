Potion Craft Launches A New Playtest Build On Steam

TinyBuild Games and Niceplay Games have released a new playtest build of Potion Craft on Steam today for everyone to try out. The playtest includes six chapters of reworked The Alchemist's Path, a new Alchemy Machine and Legendary Recipes, a Void Salt, a new reworked recipe book, several new ingredients, new customers and merchants, and other customized features. Enjoy testing out the new playtest as we have more info on the game for you here.

Leaves, flowers, berries, roots, fruits, minerals, and a plethora of mushrooms are at the ready for your mortar and pestle. Just like espresso, the fineness of the grind matters! Concoct your potion plan. Grind ingredients and carefully mix them in your cauldron. Heat the coals. Boil and stir. Add the base: water, oil, or… something else. Congrats on your first potion! Was it easy to learn? Now try mastering it. Carefully plan your route via the Alchemy Map to combine different effects. Be mindful of common sense: you won't find a market for a poisonous healing potion… right? Or would you

Every day customers will come to your store looking for solutions to their problems. You will face consequences depending on what you decide to sell them. Attract guilds, befriend notable figures (or feud with them), gain riches and influence – and one day, you may even decide the fate of the whole town. Every alchemist needs ingredients. You can buy them from traveling merchants: it can be pricey, but successful haggling may save you some coin. Or you can just grow your own! Want to give a special appearance to your best potions? Go ahead! Change bottle shape, label type, icon, and colors. You can even give it a custom name and label description. Carefully arrange your unique potions to showcase them on your shop's shelves and tables… or carelessly throw them around – we're not gonna tell you what to do, just have fun!