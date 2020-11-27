QubicGames Revealed Multiple Games Coming To Switch

QubicGames threw their own version of the Nintendo Direct today, featuring multiple games coming to the Switch. The company will have at least eight games coming to the console across three different IPs. Fans of the Bit.Trip series will be happy to know their Wii U titles are on the way to the console, along with the SWAT strategy planner Door Kickers and the deck building tabletop hybrid, DungetonTop. You can read more about all the games below and check out the video they released this morning.

Bit.Trip Series (by Choice Provisions) – When first released, the Bit.Trip games pioneered the rhythm & music genre and took the world by storm, most notably on the Nintendo Wii. Overall the series has sold 1 million+ units during its lifetime. Now, all six games in the series will be available on the Switch individually for fans to pick from. This includes Bit.Trip Beat, Bit.Trip Core and Bit.Trip Void (2009), BitTrip Runner and Bit.Trip Fade (2010) and finally BitTrip Flux (2011). Each game takes the core rhythm & music-based gameplay and changes the dynamic with unique twists and mechanics. All six games will be coming to Nintendo Switch on December 25th, 2020 for 4.99 USD / EUR each.

Door Kickers (by KillHouse Games): Unleash tactical mayhem from a bird's eye view. Door Kickers is a real-time strategy game that puts you in command of your own SWAT team during tense interventions. Plan your approaches, choose equipment and coordinate multiple team members as you meticulously blast your way to your objectives. Available on Nintendo Switch on December 26th, 2020 for 11.99 USD / EUR

DungeonTop (by One Up Plus Entertainment): A fresh rogue-like deck-building game with tabletop battles thrown into the mix. Choose your hero, pick an allegiance and then dive deep into procedurally generated dungeons as you battle beasts and evolve your deck of cards to survive. Available on Nintendo Switch on December 26th, 2020 for for 13.99 USD / EUR.