Ravensburger Unveils Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice

Ravensburger has unveiled a new item to the Marvel Villainous line of games with the latest addition, Mischief & Malice. A follow-up to the awesome board game that was released last year, this expansion will do for the main game what the regular expansions have done for the main Villainous series. You'll be getting three new villains to add to the mix, and they happen to be three titans of Marvel ne'er-do-wells as you're getting Loki, the Asgardian god of Mischief (who also resides on the cover) as well as Madame Masque and M.O.D.O.K. Each of them with their own game tokens and objectives. Here's a rundown of the new addition from the designers.

Players who choose Loki as their Villain of choice will need to gain and spend ten Mischief in order to win. Those who pick Madame Masque, a golden-masked supervillain and one of Iron Man's adversaries, will need to settle her Vendetta by vanquishing eight Marvel Heroes specifically for that purpose. Finally, M.O.D.O.K., the Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing, will require players to activate the Cosmic Cube in order to emerge victorious. All of the new characters can be mixed and matched with villains from Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power for a total of four players.

It looks like they're going to start slowly expanding this game as they have the main game, which means if this is a success, its open season for Marvel villains who haven't been used but people could play as. The main game already comes with Thanos, Taskmaster, Ultron, Hela, and Killmonger. Even with these three new additions, they haven't scratched the surface of evil that could be added to the series. Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice will be available on August 1st, 2021 for #25.