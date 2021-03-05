Razer Launches A New Lifestyle Item With The Anzu Smart Glasses

Razer has launched a brand new accessory today as they unveiled a new pair of smart glasses which they're branding the Anzu. These aren't your average pair as the company has combined two forms of protection with 35% blue light filtering lenses and 99% UVA/UVB protective polarized sunglasses. Along with some fun electronics added as you have touch controls and open-ear audio built-in. Essentially, they're designed for gamers to wear to protect their eyes while also having a mobile audio source. You can read more about the glasses below, but if you're interested in purchasing them, they currently are on sale through the company's website for $200.

Consumers spend countless hours using mobile devices, laptops and computer displays for both business and pleasure, which exposes their eyes to blue light. Razer Anzu is an all-in-one solution to filter out the damaging light of digital devices and the sun, adding a much-needed element of protection to stylish smart eyewear. The best-in-class package is complete with pre-installed 35% blue light filtering lenses to protect from screen glare, reducing digital eyestrain so eyes feel fresh and focused while enjoying entertainment or working. For outdoor activities, replacement polarized lenses are included in the retail bundle to shield eyes from 99% of UVA/UVB rays. The customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection brings industry-leading 60ms latency for smooth, stutter-free sound that allows you to stay immersed without any disruptions from audio delay or skipping. A discreet omnidirectional mic and speakers built into the Anzu frame provide nearly imperceivable, convenient hands-free communication wherever you are. With more than 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, Razer Anzu has the juice to power through your day to support use during long work or gaming sessions. When folded up and not in use, power is conserved by shutting off to achieve nearly two weeks of stand-by power.