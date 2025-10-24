Posted in: eSports, Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Esports Green Collection

Razer Reveals The Newly Designed Esports Green Collection

Razer revealed a new colorway collection this week, as you can get your hands on the new Esports Green Collection of products

The collection features fan-favorite gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and controllers in esports green.

Products are endorsed and used by elite esports athletes, delivering pro-level performance and precision.

All Esports Green Edition items are available now directly from Razer’s official website for gamers worldwide.

Razer has a new design for several of its items this week, as it showed off the Esports Green Collection. This is basically a new neon green colorway picked to represent products that are either highly regarded by esports players or have been designed to bring out the best in player performance. We have the full list of items you can now get in the new shade of green, as they're available on their website now.

Razer – Esports Green Collection

This launch celebrates Razer's iconic 802C green, the official Pantone color code that defines the brand's signature hue. Recognized instantly across the gaming world, 802C is synonymous with Razer's identity and its enduring legacy in professional esports. The Esports Green Collection marks a new chapter in the brand's commitment to competitive excellence, the spirit of champions, and the unity of a global community driven by performance.

The #1 mouse used by esports athletes since December 2024, according to ProSettings.net. Designed for elite performance and built for champions like Faker, five-time League of Legends World Champion. Praised for its 54g ultra-lightweight build, HyperPolling 8000 Hz, and Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2. DeathAdder V4 Pro Esports Green Edition: The #1 ergonomic mouse used by CS2 professionals, according to ProSettings.net. Developed in collaboration with NiKo, the most dominant rifler in CS2, the DeathAdder V4 Pro is designed for enhanced ergonomics and tracking precision in high-level competitive play.

