Retro Machina Is Finally Set To Launch On May 12th

Super.com and Orbit Studio revealed this week that they will finally be releasing Retro Machina as it will come out May 12th. The game has been sitting on Steam with a playable demo for the past few months as the devs have teased a release date, which will finally come in just a few weeks. The game will have you running around as a robot trying to figure out what happened to the civilization before yours came around by solving puzzles and exploring forbidden areas. It looks like good 'ol weird history fun! You can check out the latest trailer for it below.

In Retro Machina, players find themselves in the metal-shoes of a tiny robot as he explores a world that has long been devoid of humanity. He must search for a way to repair himself and find answers to the great mystery: Who built this place and why?. Players will need to help the plucky protagonist return to Endeavor City to get to the bottom of things as he takes control of his mechanical kin and hacks his way through five beautiful and unique biomes, solving puzzles, evading traps, and avoiding injury — or worse.

Missing: Humanity — Endeavor City is dutifully maintained by a fleet of dedicated robot workers, keeping things in tip-top shape for their human masters… only, there haven't been any humans seen in a really, really long time. It's up to you to get to the bottom of this enigma and unravel the mystery!

Can't Someone Else Do It? — Use your hacking abilities to manipulate and control your foes, changing them into helpful allies or turning them against each other! Some puzzles simply can't be solved on your own, and there's no shame in asking for — or simply demanding — help from electronic pals better equipped for the situation.

The Future is Bleak and Beautiful — Explore five hand-drawn and entirely unique biomes, including the abandoned Nucleonics Labs, the run-down Atomic City, the wet-n-wild (really, really wet now) Marine Nation, and the intimidating and mysterious Serendipity Mountain.

Inspired by the Greats — The world of Retro Machina is exactly what it says on the tin, taking inspiration from science-fiction greats like Arthur C. Clarke, Isaac Asimov, and the legendary futurist concept artist Jacque Fresco.