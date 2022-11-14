Rocket League Sideswipe Announces Season Six Launch Date

Psyonix revealed today that Season Six of Rocket League Sideswipe will be launching on November 16th with new content. This time around the game will be getting a brand new mode which they are calling Heatseeker, and if the name didn't tip you off for that, it means the ball will fly toward a goal in certain circumstances. There will also be a massive crossover event between this and the main game, as well as a number of updates added to the mix to keep the game fun and balanced. We got the news and the latest trailer for you below.

New Heatseeker Mode – The popular Rocket League mode Heatseeker is coming to Rocket League Sideswipe for the first time. In this mode, whenever the ball is hit by a team or hits a goal rim, it automatically flies towards the opposing team's goal. In addition, each hit by an opposing team's car increases the speed of the ball and players can collide into opposing players to disrupt their playmaking! Heatseeker will replace Volleyball mode in Ranked.

– In celebration of Sideswipe's One Year Anniversary, a new Rocket League crossover event will be live November 16 – 23. Players can complete a Challenge in Sideswipe to earn the Octopus Player Banner in both Rocket League and Sideswipe, as well as complete Challenges to unlock various Anniversary themed rewards in Sideswipe. Players must be logged into Sideswipe with the same Epic Games Account used for Rocket League in order to unlock the contents of the crossover event. Additional Updates – Season 5 Rewards, which are Player Banners and Titles, will be given out following Season 6's launch, for the highest rank the player achieved during the season. A new Rocket Pass and Seasonal Challenges will also be available, plus the Collision Mutator will be added to Mutator Madness mode in Casual.