Rocket League To Launch Pride Month Celebration On Wednesday

Psyonix announced today that they will be kicking off their own Pride Month celebrations in Rocket League starting tomorrow morning. The free update to the game will add in a few new additions including a sequin paint finish and a tiara multichrome topper, both of which you can see below. What's more, they've added three new tracks into the game as music to play both before and during matches, all three from modern drag queens including Trixie Mattel, Adore Delano, Conchita Wurst, and Todrick Hal. We have more info on all three tracks below, as the event will run from June 15th until July 12th.

Drag has been an important, inclusive method of self-expression during Pride going back to the event's formative years. The art form has grown through the decades, with many modern queens reaching pop-star-level popularity. Let's look at the majestic artists featured this month!

Trixie Mattel is one of the world's premiere plasticine queens with a look as playful as her namesake. The multi-talented singer of "Hello, Hello" is best known for an electric personality both in and out of drag. Trixie's upcoming album, The Blonde & Pink Albums comes out on June 24 and can be pre-saved here. After appearing on American Idol, drag artist Adore Delano found further fame on Ru Paul's Drag Race. A good-old-fashioned lip synch will never go out of style, but Adore's performances have instead showcased their serious singing abilities. Before the meteoric rise of drag in the late 2010s, Conchita Wurst made worldwide headlines for winning 2014's Eurovision contest with her song "Rise Like a Phoenix." Today this bearded diva sells out shows across the world.

After his appearance on American Idol, Todrick Hall's dance hit "Lover Boy" certified him as a staple of any club's playlist. An incredibly prolific singer, choreographer, and YouTuber, this Broadway star is the definition of a triple threat.